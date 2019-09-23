Shooting leaves one dead, one injured Monday afternoon in Hammond

HAMMOND - The sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting off Old Baton Rouge Highway, less than a mile west of the I-12 overpass.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said one man was killed and a second hurt in gunfire on Dillon Lane around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the investigation was just beginning and did not release information about who may have fired the shots.

The department asked for witnesses to call tips to the crime hotline: (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.