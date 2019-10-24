51°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting incident at N. Foster injures two
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting incident that left two people injured.
Authorities say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, within the 3200 block of N. Foster.
The two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Details regarding the incident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case
-
More delays announced for new downtown library