51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting incident at N. Foster injures two

2 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 6:02 AM October 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting incident that left two people injured. 

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, within the 3200 block of N. Foster. 

The two victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding the incident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue their investigation.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days