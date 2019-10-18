58°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting incident at Grambling State University injures two
GRAMBLING - A shooting incident at Grambling State University has injured two people, one of them a police officer.
According to Shreveport's KTBS, the university's campus police were called to the scene early Friday morning.
The university says the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
A 'non-student' and a police officer were injured and taken to North Louisiana Medical Center for treatment.
Police say witnesses saw a suspect leave the campus just after the shooting.
The Louisiana State Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident and anyone with details related to the shooting is urged to call (318) 274-2222.
Safety Update: On-Campus Incident, October 18, 2019 https://t.co/0RuOmKUiSG— Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 18, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Empty Fraternity house seeing multiple break-ins
-
Police identify victims of fatal Tigerland shooting
-
EBR Superintendent stresses "school system boundaries remain the same"
-
Highly-anticipated John Paul Funes sentencing for Thursday rescheduled
-
Businesses along Sherwood Forest still feeling effects of lengthy construction