Shooting incident at Grambling State University injures two

Friday, October 18 2019
Source: KTBS
By: WBRZ Staff
GRAMBLING - A shooting incident at Grambling State University has injured two people, one of them a police officer.

According to Shreveport's KTBS, the university's campus police were called to the scene early Friday morning.

The university says the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

A 'non-student' and a police officer were injured and taken to North Louisiana Medical Center for treatment.

Police say witnesses saw a suspect leave the campus just after the shooting.

The Louisiana State Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident and anyone with details related to the shooting is urged to call (318) 274-2222. 

