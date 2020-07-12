88°
Shooting in St. Tammany Parish sends woman to hospital

Sunday, July 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

ST. TAMMANY - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting, which occurred yesterday afternoon in the Huntwyck subdivision area near Slidell.


Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday (July 11) St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Westminster Drive in reference to shots being fired.


Responding deputies learned a female had been shot at a residence in the 100 block of Westminster Drive and had been transported to a Slidell-area hospital  prior to deputies’ arrival. The victim, who was in critical condition, was further transported to a Southshore hospital.


This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

