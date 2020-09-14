79°
Shooting in St. Gabriel kills 55-year-old man

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide that claimed the life a 55-year-old man.

The St. Gabriel Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Jake Lane located off of LA 75 in regards to a shooting that happened around 5:30 a.m.

Arno Grace Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect, Curtis Jones, 25, was taken into custody and was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. 

According to officials, the two men were neighbors.

Details are limited. The investigation is ongoing.  

