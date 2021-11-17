2 men shot in Plaquemine Wednesday night

66°
Wednesday, November 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - Two men were shot late Wednesday night on the corner of Dennis Street and Barrow Street.

Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies found one victim with gunshot wounds at the scene. Deputies said the second victim showed up to the hospital. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies are working to determine if the men shot one another or if they were shot by a third person. 

No other details were immediately available.

