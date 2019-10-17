Shooting in North Baton Rouge leaves one person injured

52°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting near Hollywood Street in North Baton Rouge has left one man injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. 

Police believe the victim was shot while he was in the 2600 block of Amarillo Street and once injured, drove to Hollywood Street. 

Details related to the incident are limited and will be provided as authorities continue with their investigation.  

