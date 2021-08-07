Shooting in Kenner restaurant leaves one employee injured

KENNER - A fight that broke out between two service industry employees left one shot and the other in jail Saturday.

WWL reported that Kenner Police said officers went to the Jumbo Buffet restaurant on Williams Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. when one employee shot the other.

WWL said the victim was taken to the hospital and the other employee was arrested. Police found the gun at the scene.

Officers said the shooting happened after an ongoing dispute between the employees.