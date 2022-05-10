Shooting in Clinton leaves one dead, one in hospital

CLINTON - A person was reportedly shot to death at an apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

Sources said the shooting was reported at the Plaza Apartments in Clinton. The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Clinton Police with the homicide investigation.

Sheriff Ned Davis said two men got into an argument which ultimately led to the shooting. One of them was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Investigators have identified the two men involved in the shooting but have not yet released their names.

No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.