Shooting in Central draws large response from law enforcement near Greenwell Springs Rd
CENTRAL - Police are assisting East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in a shooting near Greenwell Springs Road.
Shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. on the 58th hundred block of Cherryl Drive. Along with Central police and EBR deputies, a helicopter was seen circling the area. K-9 units were also called to the scene.
Officers were surrounding the area with their guns drawn and a spotlight out. No reports of injuries at this time. EBRSO is investigating.
