Shooting draws large law enforcement presence outside business off Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A mass of deputies has swarmed a parking lot near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Airline Highway.

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Arnold Lane, just off Airline Highway. First responders were seen setting up a scene outside a business complex near the intersection.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says one person was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the scene. Authorities said that person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

A large group of sheriff's deputies and other first responders had amassed outside in the parking lot by 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.