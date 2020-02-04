71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting draws large law enforcement presence outside business off Airline Hwy.

2 hours 40 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 February 04, 2020 2:58 PM February 04, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A mass of deputies has swarmed a parking lot near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Airline Highway. 

The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Arnold Lane, just off Airline Highway. First responders were seen setting up a scene outside a business complex near the intersection. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says one person was dropped off with a gunshot wound at the scene. Authorities said that person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

A large group of sheriff's deputies and other first responders had amassed outside in the parking lot by 3:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days