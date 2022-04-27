Shooting at Mississippi motel leaves 3 dead; suspect dead after standoff in Gulfport

Photo: WLOX

BILOXI - A suspected gunman is dead after an hours-long standoff possibly stemming from a shooting that killed three people at a motel in coastal Mississippi.

Gunfire first erupted at the Broadway Inn in Biloxi around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The shots sent several people running, and police later determined that three people were killed in the shooting.

WLOX reports the shooter left the motel and carjacked someone in Gulfport, about nine miles away from the original scene. The man then barricaded himself inside a nearby grocery store.

After a two-hour standoff, police said they deployed tear gas and forced entry into the building. The Gulfport Police Department said officers found the suspect dead inside building, though they have not released further details about how he died.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.