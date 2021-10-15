85°
Shooting at Grambling State campus left one dead, teenager hurt

Friday, October 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMBLING - Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a person and leaving a teenager hurt in a shooting at Grambling State University.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the college campus. The gunfire killed Damarius Murphy, 19, and wounded a 16-year-old, State Police said on Friday.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, who also goes by the name "Rabbit", as a suspect in the shooting. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.

Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact police at 318-345-0000.

