Shooting at Eunice graduation party kills one, wounds a second

EUNICE - Over the weekend, a graduation party in Eunice took a deadly turn when someone opened fire, killing one person and wounding a second, KATC reports.

The deadly incident occurred early Sunday morning, just after midnight in the 200 block of South Second Street.

Local police say they've identified the suspect as a 14-year-old runaway who has been missing since March.

According to authorities, the gunfire killed a 32-year-old man who was shot in the torso and died at the scene of the crime.

A second man, 30, was shot three times and is being treated at a Lafayette hospital, KATC reports.

Police say the victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

At this time, the motive that fueled the shooting remains unclear.