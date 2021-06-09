79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting at Cousins Food Mart on Plank Road injures two

1 hour 38 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, June 09 2021 Jun 9, 2021 June 09, 2021 6:22 AM June 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, two people were injured in a shooting at Cousins Food Mart in the 3900 block of Plank Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at the business.

Officials say the two wounded individuals were brought to an area medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days