Shooting at Cousins Food Mart on Plank Road injures two
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, two people were injured in a shooting at Cousins Food Mart in the 3900 block of Plank Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at the business.
Officials say the two wounded individuals were brought to an area medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
