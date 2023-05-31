Shooter in Zachary deadly triple shooting not charged in deaths but still arrested

ZACHARY – The confessed shooter in a triple shooting where two people died Thursday afternoon was booked into jail unrelated to the deaths.

The sheriff's office said Friday, Quinton George was booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm. George, deputies said, shot Leonard Cummings, Tyrion Gwinn and an unidentified third person when the trio attacked George and another man in a Zachary trailer park Thursday. Cummings and Gwinn, identified by family members as brothers, died. Their accomplice survived.

Deputies said the three men were the aggressors and did not file charges against George related to the deaths of the two men or the injuring of the third. However, since George illegally possessed a gun, he was charged in relation to that violation.

Deputies said they interviewed numerous people about what happened.

“At this time, evidence on scene as well as witness statements indicate that the two deceased men were the aggressors in the incident,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said in a prepared statement.

After the shooting, George drove to the Baker Police Department and reported the situation. The three men were found shot in the Sweetbriar Trailer Park off Samuels Road.

In a statement released by deputies, authorities said the three men went to George's mobile home where they got into a fight. The fight also involved a person with George at the home, identified as Randy Johnson.

Johnson was also booked into jail after the investigation, but on charges unrelated to the Thursday brawl and shooting. Deputies said Johnson had a warrant for his arrest and was booked accordingly because of the bench warrant from family court.