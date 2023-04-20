73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooter detained after gunfire left one dead near Plank Road early Thursday morning

11 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, April 20 2023 Apr 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 9:29 AM April 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An alleged shooter was detained after a fatal shooting on Dayton Street early Thursday morning.

Officials said the coroner's office responded to Dayton Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the alleged shooter was detained, and that the shooter was the person to call 911.

Neither the victim nor the shooter has been identified by officials. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days