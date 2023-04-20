Shooter detained after gunfire left one dead near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - An alleged shooter was detained after a fatal shooting on Dayton Street early Thursday morning.

Officials said the coroner's office responded to Dayton Street, between Scenic Highway and Plank Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the alleged shooter was detained, and that the shooter was the person to call 911.

Neither the victim nor the shooter has been identified by officials.

This is a developing story.