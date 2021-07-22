Shocking video shows shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect that was caught on camera shooting at another car Monday night.

The shooting happened on Avenue E in Kentwood. A video shows a small, light colored SUV resembling a Jeep Compass traveling north on Eleventh St. and then stopping at the intersection of Avenue E.

A dark colored vehicle resembling a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound along Avenue E around the same time. As it approached the intersection, a suspect armed with an assault rifle stepped out of the rear driver's side of the SUV and shot at the other vehicle.

During the shooting, a TPSO unit was struck by several rounds, causing damage to the windows, driver's side mirror and rear passenger side door.

No one was reported to be injured as a result of the shooting.

Anyone who is able to provide information related to this incident or can identify any of the occupants of these vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. at (800) 554-5245 or the TPSO at (985) 345-6150. Sergeant Kirby Varnado is the lead investigator.

Click here to see the full video.