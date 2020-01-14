Shirts featuring Joe Burrow's post-championship cigar already being sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI - Merchandise featuring Ohio-born QB Joe Burrow has hit the shelves in his home state less than 24 hours after the Tigers claimed their national title.

Burrow led LSU to its 42-25 national championship win over Clemson Monday night, prompting late-night launches of championship merchandise across the state of Louisiana. But faithful Joe Burrow supporters in Ohio wasted no time getting in on the celebration too.

By Tuesday afternoon, shirts featuring Burrow smoking his post-game cigar were already popping up in Cincinnati.

And the Smoking Joe shirts have hit the shelves in Cincinnati. You can buy them at https://t.co/kiaVt7cscp. #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/D6c8Xr7eo4 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) January 14, 2020

A strong contingent of LSU fans have established themselves in Ohio ever since Burrow transferred from OSU in 2018. Burrow's parents are arguably the biggest purple and gold fans in the state, frequently flying out to watch their son play throughout the season.

Burrow is also expected to be selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming NFL Draft.