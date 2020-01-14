77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shirts featuring Joe Burrow's post-championship cigar already being sold in Ohio

35 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 January 14, 2020 4:10 PM January 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CINCINNATI - Merchandise featuring Ohio-born QB Joe Burrow has hit the shelves in his home state less than 24 hours after the Tigers claimed their national title.

Burrow led LSU to its 42-25 national championship win over Clemson Monday night, prompting late-night launches of championship merchandise across the state of Louisiana. But faithful Joe Burrow supporters in Ohio wasted no time getting in on the celebration too.

By Tuesday afternoon, shirts featuring Burrow smoking his post-game cigar were already popping up in Cincinnati.

A strong contingent of LSU fans have established themselves in Ohio ever since Burrow transferred from OSU in 2018. Burrow's parents are arguably the biggest purple and gold fans in the state, frequently flying out to watch their son play throughout the season. 

Burrow is also expected to be selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days