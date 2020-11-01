73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

"Shipwreck of 2020" yard display designed by Woodlawn High School freshman

2 hours 16 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, November 01 2020 Nov 1, 2020 November 01, 2020 10:35 AM November 01, 2020 in News
Source: wbrz
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE, LA - What started out as just imagination, soon became a reality right in time for the spookiest night of the year.

Cameron Rice, a freshman at Woodlawn High School, began with a simple sketch.

"I just pulled it from the many ideas in my mind," Cameron said.

She used recycled materials to bring her vision to life. Three weeks later, her masterpiece was on display in her front yard, for anyone passing by to see.

"I just want them to see it and say 'That's really cool,'" Cameron said.

Cameron has enjoyed art since she could first remember, and she takes pride in her work. So does her family.

"I'm really proud of Cameron," says her father, John Rice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days