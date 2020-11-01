"Shipwreck of 2020" yard display designed by Woodlawn High School freshman

BATON ROUGE, LA - What started out as just imagination, soon became a reality right in time for the spookiest night of the year.

Cameron Rice, a freshman at Woodlawn High School, began with a simple sketch.

"I just pulled it from the many ideas in my mind," Cameron said.

She used recycled materials to bring her vision to life. Three weeks later, her masterpiece was on display in her front yard, for anyone passing by to see.

"I just want them to see it and say 'That's really cool,'" Cameron said.

Cameron has enjoyed art since she could first remember, and she takes pride in her work. So does her family.

"I'm really proud of Cameron," says her father, John Rice.