Sherwood Forest roadwork delayed, high river levels to blame

BATON ROUGE – Road repair on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard is delayed, and the reason is due to river levels. Work started in January to flatten bumps and fix the sidewalk. The construction created a huge headache for divers, and soon the work will have to be on hold, unfinished.

“It doesn't look good, it doesn't drive good,” said General Manager of The Londoner, Billy Scott.

This news isn't what Scott wants to hear. Since road work began, the amount of customers going into his restaurant has dwindled.

“Nobody wants to drive their brand new car down a bumpy road that was made for dirt bikes,” said Scott.

Crews still have about two more weeks of concrete work to do on the busy roadway. Eventually, the overlay process will begin. The city says the specialized asphalt needed is stuck. It’s in Arkansas right now waiting to be transported on a barge down the Arkansas River, but high river levels are preventing this from happening.

“Now we're just in a standstill,” said Scott.

Future work is dependent on when river levels go down. That means Scott has to wait longer for his restaurant to fill up again.

“Which is not ideal for a business owner of any sort,” he said.

Once the asphalt is shipped here, the city says finishing the overlay will take four to six weeks. But there's no timeline on when the asphalt will arrive.