Sherwood forest neighbors frustrated over debris pick-up

BATON ROUGE - Piles of debris can still be seen in areas of Sherwood Forest, and frustrations also remain.

"Just still confused. We haven't seen a single debris hauler in this part of Sherwood Forest," Jim Bergan, who lives on East Milburn Street, said.

His home flooded in 2016, and he says his debris was picked up within three weeks then. Now, after Ida, the debris has been there for more than a month.

"I don't know what the delay is. I keep getting different stories. It's pretty disappointing," Bergan said.

Larry Gibson is also searching for answers.

"Yes, it's frustrating because we put the debris out shortly after Hurricane Ida, and it's been sitting here the whole while. You can tell in the area how the branches and everything have wilted, died and wilted and everything, and it's sitting on the grass, and it's messing up your grass. It's killing the grass off," Gibson said.

Officials with the City-Parish say more than 80 debris pickup trucks are operating throughout the parish, seven days a week, collecting about 450 loads of debris a day.

But, Bergan is worried the longer the debris is left out, the more issues it may cause.

"There's leaves and debris, and people wonder why the drains don't work. Well, the longer these debris piles are out there, they keep moving around, the wind blows it in the street, and those storm drains just get clogged up," Bergan said.

The City-Parish is still reminding residents to separate their vegetative and construction debris.

There is also a map on their website for residents to track debris pick up.