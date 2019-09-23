89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Woman posing as nurse treated over 100 patients

1 hour 37 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 12:44 PM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KNOE

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say more than 100 patients received care and medication from a woman who wasn't authorized to be a nurse.
 
A news release from Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 59-year-old Sandra Jeannett Martin was arrested Friday at her home in Shreveport. The sheriff says Martin used the identity of another Sandra Martin to convince a nursing home that she was a licensed practical nurse.
 
Prator says Martin was originally hired as a social worker. The sheriff says she worked over 1,000 hours posing as a nurse.
 
Martin has been charged with forgery, making false statements and unlicensed practice of nursing. She was booked in the Caddo Correctional Center and later released on bond.
 
It's unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days