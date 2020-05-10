56°
Sheriff: Toddler found floating in Louisiana pool has died

1 year 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
CHAUVIN, La. (AP) - The sheriff's office of Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, says a toddler found unresponsive in a Chauvin pool has died.
 
The Courier reports the sheriff's office says the 2-year-old boy died Tuesday morning. Deputies say the toddler was found floating in the pool Saturday morning during a family gathering.
 
The toddler was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. He was later flown to a New Orleans medical center, where he died. The sheriff's office says the death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
 

