Two in custody in Colorado school shooting
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.
Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.
The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
It's near a sheriff's department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.
Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.
