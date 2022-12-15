Sheriff says suspect shot himself during confrontation with Gonzales police officer after flipping car

GONZALES - A suspect reportedly shot himself in the head just moments after he climbed out of a car that he flipped over on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver, later identified as Joseph White Jr., in a white Corvette.

One call came from White's wife, whom he was legally separated from, reporting that she was in the vehicle and that he was pistol whipping her.

An officer eventually found what appeared to be the same vehicle flipped over on Ashland Road, just off LA 30. White got out of the vehicle as the officer approached the crash.

At some point in the encounter, the officer and White exchanged gunfire.

In a Thursday evening press conference, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said White shot himself in the head during the confrontation. The police officer fired three shots, one of which struck White in the leg.

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate the situation. The sheriff's office said it would release more information at a 6 p.m. press conference.