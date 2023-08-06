Sheriff says more bodies not likely in warehouse fire

81°
6 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Monday, December 05 2016 Dec 5, 2016 December 05, 2016 8:28 PM December 05, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern says sheriff's officials don't believe additional bodies will be found in the Oakland warehouse fire.

Ahern told The Associated Press Monday he couldn't be absolutely positive until the entire recovery effort was complete. The death toll is at 36.

Fire officials have said crews have gone through roughly three-quarters of the building.

The blaze erupted during a dance party late Friday night.

Investigators with the district attorney's office are making sure crews removing debris don't jeopardize any evidence in a potential criminal investigation.

