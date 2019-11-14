49°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff says 2nd teen dies in California school shooting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Authorities say a student gunman shot five students and then himself around 7:30 a.m. in a school quad. His .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.
The three surviving victims remain hospitalized. The shooter is in grave condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council...
-
Political candidate files lawsuit to get TigerDroppings user's personal information
-
Sped up video of I-12 Crash Clean Up at O'Neal Exit
-
BR Fire Dept advises locals to use space heaters cautiously and test...
-
Daytime VO of O'Neal Lane I-12 Crash