Sheriff says 2nd teen dies in California school shooting

Thursday, November 14 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photp: KTLA (via CNN)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl died from the shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
  
Authorities say a student gunman shot five students and then himself around 7:30 a.m. in a school quad. His .45-caliber handgun was found with no bullets remaining when it was recovered.
  
The three surviving victims remain hospitalized. The shooter is in grave condition.

