57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's officer corrals donkey on interstate near Chicago

4 hours 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 6:45 AM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New York Times

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - It wasn't a routine day for a sheriff's officer after she spotted a donkey meandering along Interstate 90 near Chicago.

Video from a body camera taken Wednesday shows the bewildered Cook County officer radioing: "There's a donkey in the middle of I-90."
 
The officer then ordered the donkey to "come here, sweetie."
 
She asked a motorist to stand with the donkey while she could figure out what to do.
 
The officer also asked the donkey where it was from. It turns out the animal's name was Dusty, who was eventually returned to its owner.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days