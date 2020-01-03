Sheriff's Office: Woman with drug habit accused of abusing her mother

Sharon Prejean

BAKER - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they responded to a reported battery involving 55-year-old Sharon Prejean on New Year's Day.

According to a police report, when Prejean asked her elderly mother to give her money for drugs and she refused, the 55-year-old responded by hitting her mother.

The mother told deputies this wasn't the first time her daughter had hit her.

The older woman went on to tell deputies she was afraid for her life because her daughter became very aggressive when she wanted money for her drug habit.

Deputies were also told that after Prejean's mother refused to give her money, Prejean said she was going to sell her mother's car for drug money.

Prejean's mother told officials she was too afraid to try and prevent Prejean from taking her car.

Deputies located the car as well as Prejean and booked her into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, cruelty to the infirmed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



