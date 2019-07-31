82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's office spokesperson suspended without pay amid out-of-state DWI investigation

2 hours 29 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 9:00 AM July 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – The spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on leave after an out-of-state DWI arrest at the end of July.

Casey Hicks was issued a misdemeanor violation while off-duty in Alabama, the sheriff said. She was driving her personal vehicle.

“Those involved in law enforcement are rightfully held to the highest standards concerning the law,” the sheriff said in a statement.

He also said Hicks has been suspended “without pay indefinitely. No further comments will be made as the legal process is carried out.”

The sheriff said the situation will be re-evaluated when the legal process has concluded.

The sheriff revealed details of Hicks’ suspension Tuesday evening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days