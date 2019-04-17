Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - It was the first and only shift for one gas station clerk Sunday night when she stared down a gun during an armed robbery. It happened not long before midnight, a man entered the Chevron on Highway 415 near Highway 190, stole an undisclosed amount of money ,and walked out in about 30 seconds.
The clerk was working her first shift that night and decided not to return after she was held up, according to the store's management.
Store surveillance shows a black male, 5’8” to 5’ 10”, approximately 160 to 180 pounds armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He was last seen fleeing in an white two-door sedan in an unknown direction.
Authorities say armed robberies in that area are rare. Anyone with information should contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Division at (225) 382-5240 or (225) 343-9234.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension School Board approves updated security measures
-
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge teen reunites with paramedics who saved his life
-
Nurse's death ruled a homicide
-
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road Monday night
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...