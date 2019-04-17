Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - It was the first and only shift for one gas station clerk Sunday night when she stared down a gun during an armed robbery. It happened not long before midnight, a man entered the Chevron on Highway 415 near Highway 190, stole an undisclosed amount of money ,and walked out in about 30 seconds.

The clerk was working her first shift that night and decided not to return after she was held up, according to the store's management.

Store surveillance shows a black male, 5’8” to 5’ 10”, approximately 160 to 180 pounds armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He was last seen fleeing in an white two-door sedan in an unknown direction.

Authorities say armed robberies in that area are rare. Anyone with information should contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Division at (225) 382-5240 or (225) 343-9234.