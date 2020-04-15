49°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's Office reunites lost pig with caretakers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are the sort of officials who understand that their duties sometimes go beyond the typical.
They're the type to help wandering four-footed stragglers find their way back home.
That's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon when deputies happened upon a pig wandering around Old River Road.
Instead of ignoring the animal's plight, they took quick action in attempting to locate its caretakers.
Deputies posted a picture of the little piggy on their Facebook page and asked the public for assistance in reuniting the pig with its humans.
Fortunately, it didn't take long for the owner to respond and the two were reunited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis
-
'Park and Pray' service sends message of hope during COIVD-19 uncertainty
-
LSU using PMAC for large-scale production of protective equipment for medical personnel
-
Ascension Chamber of Commerce working to help businesses get back on their...