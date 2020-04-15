Sheriff's Office reunites lost pig with caretakers

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are the sort of officials who understand that their duties sometimes go beyond the typical.

They're the type to help wandering four-footed stragglers find their way back home.

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon when deputies happened upon a pig wandering around Old River Road.

Instead of ignoring the animal's plight, they took quick action in attempting to locate its caretakers.

Deputies posted a picture of the little piggy on their Facebook page and asked the public for assistance in reuniting the pig with its humans.

Fortunately, it didn't take long for the owner to respond and the two were reunited.