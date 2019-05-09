Sheriff's office releases video from shooting that killed Plaquemine teen last month

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has released video from a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

The sheriff's office says Johnathan Tobias was not the intended target of the shooting but was killed April 23 when the gunmen unloaded into the trailer he was living in. Investigators said Tobias had gotten up to use the restroom when he was hit. The intended victim was not home at the time.

Johnathan Tobias

Video released by the sheriff's office shows the two suspects approach the trailer and seemingly fire multiple shots before running away. The sheriff called the attack a "tit-for-tat shooting" which stemmed from another incident.

Investigators are still working to identify the two shooters. Sheriff Brett Stassi says a cash reward is being offered for anyone who provides info leading to an arrest.