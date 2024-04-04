47°
Sheriff's office raising money for deputy's family after 5-year-old killed in crash
GONZALES - Deputies have started a fund to support a fellow officer whose 5-year-old daughter was killed in a crash in Ascension Parish Friday night.
State police say Addisyn Teekell was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was hit head-on on LA 621 late Friday. She died at a hospital later that same night. Her 8-year-old sister was also hurt in the crash.
On Monday, the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office announced it had opened a fund to help support Deputy Benjamin Teekell, Addisyn's father, and his family. Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at any Regions Bank in the name of the fund “Teekell Family Benefit Account.”
The crash is still under investigation.
