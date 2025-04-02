85°
Sheriff's office organizes blood drive to help Pointe Coupee deputy struck by car

2 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025 Apr 2, 2025 April 02, 2025 1:51 PM April 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

NEW ROADS — The community can help Robert Williams, a Point Coupee Parish deputy who was injured Monday while on duty, by donating blood to help him with his medical expenses. 

The Point Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that there will be a blood drive at Pointe Coupee General Hospital to help Williams with his medical bills after he was hit by a car while directing traffic on U.S. 190 in Livonia.

The blood drive is Friday in the front parking lot of the hospital from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

