Sheriff's office offering free rifle sight-ins for hunting season

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says is offering hunters the opportunity to have their weapons checked for free.

The sheriff's office announced Tuesday it will continue its annual Hunter's Sight-in Program this week at its training facility at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary. Range staff will be on site to make sure all weapons are properly zeroed in.

The event, lasting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, will run from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 3.

No Muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired.