Sheriff's office: Man steals wallet from unlocked car, spends money at convenience store

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff's office is searching for the identity of a man accused of burglarizing an unlocked vehicle over the weekend.

According to EBRSO, an unidentified man is accused of taking a wallet from an unlocked vehicle on July 28 in the 5700 block of Lanier Drive.

Authorities say the victim was later notified by his bank that several transactions had taken place. Investigators were able to determine one of the victim's debit cards had been used at a nearby convenience store. Surveillance footage from the store shows a man believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash award for information, (225) 344-7867.