Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in neighborhood off Central Thruway

Friday, July 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt during a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Vancouver Drive near London Avenue. The East Baton Rouge says one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

There is no word on any other injuries at this time.

Two people were seen being placed in handcuffs at the scene. 

This is a developing story.

