Sheriff's office investigating shooting in neighborhood off Central Thruway
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt during a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Vancouver Drive near London Avenue. The East Baton Rouge says one person was shot and taken to a hospital.
There is no word on any other injuries at this time.
Two people were seen being placed in handcuffs at the scene.
At least two people at the scene are in handcuffs. Standby for more info. @WBRZ https://t.co/d8O7OvGpoJ— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) July 24, 2020
This is a developing story.
