Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom

CLINTON - An email sent out to parents of students enrolled at Silliman Institute says law enforcement is investigating an encounter between two students.

The statement from school officials says the incident happened between two juvenile students Thursday inside a bathroom on campus. The school did not release further details but said the situation was investigated and "handled appropriately."

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating whether a crime took place on school grounds.

You can read the full statement from school administrators below.

"On Thursday, February 20th, an incident between two minor students occurred in the restroom. The incident was investigated and handled appropriately in accordance with the schools' policy manual. The local authorities have been contacted and are currently investigating to determine if a misdemeanor has occurred. "