Sheriff's office investigating boating accident that left children hurt in False River

POINTE COUPEE - Officials are investigating after a party barge struck a tube carrying a group of children on the False River over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office. The department said the barge struck a tube carrying three children and then left the area.

Investigators said the driver of the boat, who's from the Lafayette area, went back to his home and later refused to take a test assessing him for intoxication the day of the incident. He is not facing charges as of Tuesday afternoon.

All three victims, who ranged from ages 8 to 14, were hurt but are expected to survive. One of them was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.

The Department of Wildlife of Fisheries is investigating the incident.