Sheriff's office investigating altercation involving deputy, off-road cart in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - The sheriff's office in Ascension Parish is investigating a violent altercation where a deputy was hit by a person fleeing the scene of a disturbance in an off-road cart.

The incident happened in the Dutchtown Meadows neighborhood off Cornerview Road.

Video shared with WBRZ by neighbors shows what appears to be a law enforcement officer hit and thrown the length of a yard while trying to get the driver of the off-road cart to stop. The sheriff's office said it was investigating the incident and the deputy involved was okay, but could not provide further details until its investigation is wrapped up or is more detailed.

Video shared with WBRZ showed the law enforcement officer in the street, flashing a flash light toward the oncoming cart when the individual is hit. A sheriff's deputy in a marked unit drives up soon after.

WBRZ edited the video to not the show deputy being thrown by the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with WBRZ said they heard screams and a fight from a home on Tilburg Pass around midnight. Over the course of an hour, neighbors reported hearing the sounds and calling authorities. At some point, a sheriff's deputy arrived and a person was fleeing in the off-road vehicle.

The sheriff's office did not release details about the driver seen fleeing in the cart.