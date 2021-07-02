Sheriff's Office investigates ATM theft at Chase Bank on Corporate Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Capital city authorities are searching for a pair of thieves who used a stolen vehicle to try and pull an ATM out of the ground.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), the theft occurred Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank on Corporate Boulevard.

The bank's alarm went off and alerted EBRSO, indicating to deputies that the bank's ATM was being tampered with.

In addition to this alert, two eyewitnesses contacted authorities regarding the theft.

One witness reported seeing a white Ford truck pulling the ATM out of the ground.

A second witness told deputies they saw two unknown suspects near the ATM with a crowbar.

A deputy located the white Ford truck mentioned by one of the witnesses, finding it about a fourth of a mile away from Chase Bank, idling and unoccupied in Zea's parking lot.

Deputies say they worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) to learn that the truck had been reported stolen on Wednesday and was last seen parked on Coursey Boulevard.

EBRSO says its investigation into the ATM theft remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.