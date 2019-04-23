61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's office employee fired, charged after incident with inmate

1 hour 12 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 7:46 AM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities have arrested a former St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office employee for allegedly committing a battery upon an inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old Deboni Rollins turned herself in after being informed of the warrant out for her arrest. The warrant stems from an incident on April 16, 2019. No further information was provided about the incident. 

After the investigation was completed, Rollins was fired from the sheriff's office. She was charged with simple battery.

A photo of Rollins wasn't provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days