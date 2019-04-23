Sheriff's office employee fired, charged after incident with inmate

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities have arrested a former St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office employee for allegedly committing a battery upon an inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old Deboni Rollins turned herself in after being informed of the warrant out for her arrest. The warrant stems from an incident on April 16, 2019. No further information was provided about the incident.

After the investigation was completed, Rollins was fired from the sheriff's office. She was charged with simple battery.

A photo of Rollins wasn't provided.