Former sheriff's office employee federally charged with embezzling funds from department

BATON ROUGE - Former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee Mandy Miller was federally charged Thursday with federal program theft after she was accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from the sheriff's office accounting system.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first exposed the allegations in a series of reports last year.

Arrest documents say Miller falsified journal entries while she was working in the accounting department and in charge of cash used to pay for traffic tickets.

The bill of information filed by the United States Department of Justice on Thursday read that Miller would steal cash payments made for the tickets while still recording the tickets as being paid. The bill also states that Miller would record false journal entries into the accounting system, inflating the reported ticket payments by over $6,000 in an attempt to conceal her thefts.

A press release from the US DOJ said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into Miller's case, along with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, and the WBRSO.

As of May 11, Miller has not yet been convicted of any of the charges against her.