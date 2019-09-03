86°
Sheriff's office: Death investigation underway at Port Allen hunting club
PORT ALLEN - The sheriff's office across the river is investigating a death in a rural part of the parish.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies say the incident happened at a hunting club off a service road, in a woodsy area. The exact location was not available.
Officials say one person is dead, but it's not believed to be a homicide investigation.
We're working to get more information.
