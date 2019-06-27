96°
Sheriff's office: Child bitten by dog in Livingston Parish, airlifted to hospital

1 hour 56 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 2:41 PM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities say a small child was sent to the hospital via AirMed after being bitten by a dog Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at a private business north of Highway 1019 just after 1 p.m. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ the child's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Officials did not specify the dog's breed.

An investigation is underway.

