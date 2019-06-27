Sheriff's office: Child bitten by dog in Livingston Parish, airlifted to hospital

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities say a small child was sent to the hospital via AirMed after being bitten by a dog Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at a private business north of Highway 1019 just after 1 p.m.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ the child's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Officials did not specify the dog's breed.

An investigation is underway.